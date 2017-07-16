Disney Announces Fully Immersive Star Wars Resort That is the New Westworld

Blast a Real Ass Stormtrooper at Disney’s New Star Wars Resort

Disney has announced Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars resort that will make you feel like you’re in the Star Wars universe from head to toe – literally.

Disney confirmed it is working on a fully immersive Star Wars experience for visitors to walk around, eat, drink and sleep in. How does one fully immerse themselves in the hotel? You must give up your clothing. That’s right, guests will be given Star Wars-inspired clothing to wear around the resort. Images of space will be projected outside windows, deepening the sense of being detached from reality in hot, stinky Florida or hot, boring Anaheim.

Bob Chapek, chairman of the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts division, made the statement:

“It’s unlike anything that exists today. From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story. You’ll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire. Once you leave Earth, you will discover a starship alive with characters, stories, and adventures that unfold all around you. It is 100 percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits.”

Disney released the first concept photos for the resort, and it looks pretty promising. Like this one:





And this one:

But NOT this one:

Because:

That man just told that child that he is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people on that Star Destroyer that just blew up. The family in the background is running to save their family members from the Star Destroyer. The child is now FULLY IMMERSED.

Many people have drawn comparisons to Westworld, but Chapek assures investors that the modest 14-acre resort will have only the highest-quality automatons, with no desires of freedom or a thirst for understanding and morality.

No official release date has been set, but there is speculation the resort could be ready as soon as 2019.

