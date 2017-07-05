Bandai Promises Console-Quality on Mobile Platform with Tales of the Rays

Tales of the Rays a New Experiment with Bandai and Breaking the Mobile Market

I love downloading a castle defense game on my phone, playing it until I hit the paywall, grinding for a couple more months, then deleting the app out of frustration. The graphics are relatively the same, using the Unity engine and just shitting as many clones out as possible, then cross-advertising for their other games in another game. Bandai NAMCO has a game-changer: console-quality graphics as a mobile platform that’s entirely free. That’s what you get with Tales of the Rays, the new installment of the Tales series, but it’s on your mobile device.

In Tales of The Rays, players travel across diverse landscapes with heroes Ix and Mileena, exploring dungeons full of treasures and battling monstrous enemies in an epic quest to revive their world. Past Tales heroes will make appearances in the game as experienced adventurers who provide Ix and Mileena with guidance as they embark on their journey. Tales of The Rays features console-quality graphics and gameplay, including the all-new Linear Motion Battles system, with simple controls optimized for mobile devices. Players can unleash devastating attacks with the new Mirrage Artes. Fans can look forward to stories told through animated cut-scenes with the classic soundtrack and music, as well as limited time events with special bonuses. And the artwork looks amazing on these cutscenes:





“We created Tales of The Rays with the intent to make it the best all-star character game ever. The story, music, and game design are handled by the very same team who brought you the Tales series on console, and the character design, voice acting, and opening animation are masterfully crafted by the hottest artists in Japan today,” said Yasuhiro Ikeno, Producer of Tales of The Rays at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. “We’re all very happy to be able to share the amazing storytelling and 3D gameplay with our fans those new to the series and those who have journeyed with us for the entire Tales franchise.”

Now the question is: how big will that app be?

Tales of The Rays will be available Summer 2017 in the Americas as a free download from the Apple App Store and Google Play.

SOURCE: PRESS RELEASE