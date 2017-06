Xbox One Deals: Headset Sale and Half Off Mass Effect: Andromeda, Gears of War 4

Xbox One Deals: Mass Effect: Andromeda, Gears of War 4 at Half Off, Plus Deals on Headsets

It is almost time for E3, and while COGconnected is getting ready for the madness, we won’t forget about your weekly Xbox One deals. This time, we’ve found with Amazon offering 50% off Mass Effect: Andromeda, 20% off Prey, 55% off Gears of War 4. Plus, there are a ton of fantastic deals on headsets right now, so take a look!

Xbox One Deals – Games:

Xbox One Deals – Hardware:

And that’s all for our Xbox One deals this weekend! Check back tomorrow for our PS4 deals and Windows PC deals as well.