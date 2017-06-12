Pacifist Indie RPG Undertale Makes Its Way To PS4 & PS Vita

The Tsunderplane-Starring Undertale Will Come to Console This Summer

Just before the official Sony E3 2017 press conference today, Toby Fox’s beloved indie RPG Undertale was announced to be making a console debut on PS4 and PS Vita this summer. The quick trailer went over some of the quirky game’s mechanics and its claim-to-fame of being an RPG where you don’t have to kill anyone or anything. Yes, that includes the Tsunderplane as well.

The trailer indicates at one point near the end that there won’t be any additional content. That said, the game is receiving a Japanese translation which will be a huge thing for the game. Steam isn’t a really big thing in Japan yet despite some cool indies like Downwell. Thus, this translation may be the best way for the modern cult classic to find a whole new audience.

The Collector’s Edition will be put out by FanGamer and it features:

The complete UNDERTALE soundtrack: Over 100 songs on 2 CDs

UNDERTALE sheet music booklet featuring six songs with annotations by Toby Fox

UNDERTALE sheet music booklet featuring six songs with annotations by Toby Fox A gold-plated music-box locket

A sturdy collector’s box

A physical copy of UNDERTALE for PS4, PS Vita, or PCAll physical editions include:

A 24-page storybooklet illustrated by Temmie Chang.

I’m of the camp that the surprise Undertale announcement should have been on the main Sony E3 2017 conference, but overall, can’t say I’m too mad when I get to date the spaghetti-loving Paparyus once again.