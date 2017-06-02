Cinematic Horror Game, ‘Theseus,’ Is Coming First to PSVR

PlayStation Users Gain First Entry into the Minotaur’s Labyrinth

Development studio Forge Reply has been hard at work to deliver Theseus, a VR title combining myth and suspense. The game offers an obscure and modern take on the Minotaur’s Labyrinth and is coming first to PSVR.

According to the latest press release, Theseus is a story-driven action-adventure title that lands you smack in the middle of a mysterious maze. After waking up, you discover a single voice to guide you. That voice belongs to Ariadne and may serve your only ticket out of the dark depths.

Unfortunately for players, the Minotaur has also been made aware of your presence, and you are not welcome. Thus, with the power of virtual reality, you must navigate the horrors of the labyrinth, discovering secrets and unseen monsters lurking in the dark.

Since Theseus was built from the ground up, it has been optimized for virtual reality. Therefore, it offers one of the most immersive experiences on the platform. If you’re not prepared, you’ll be sick with fear in no time.

To learn more about the game, you can visit http://www.theseus-vr.com. Theseus is scheduled to arrive for PSVR this Summer. So, check back for updates on the exact release date and details as time goes by. We’ll be sure to have more of the latest at COGconnected.

SOURCE: Press Release