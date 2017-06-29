Which Superstar Will Make Their Return to the Ring as a Pre-Order Bonus for WWE 2K18?

WWE 2K18 to See the Return of a Big Superstar

Earlier this month 2K studios revealed Seth Rollins as their cover wrestler for WWE 2K18 and now they have announced that a famous superstar, and WWE Hall of Famer will make their way, virtually of course, back to the ring as a pre-order bonus!

The superstar returning has been out of the ring for over a decade, and is a decorated Olympian, and WWE Hall of Famer. If that wasn’t a big enough hint he’s also the current General Manager of Raw…yes it’s Kurt Angle! Of course while he is best known for his career within the WWE which spanned nearly two decades, he also won a gold medal for the USA in the 1996 Summer Olympics! And now he will appear in WWE 2K18 through two playable characters representing two of his huge milestones within WWE: his “American Hero” persona and his ECW “Wrestling Machine” pesona.

Kurt Angle will be available as bonus content for those who pre-order WWE 2K18. This however, is only available for participating retailers, and you check that information out here. Check out what Kurt Angle had to say about being a part of WWE 2K18:

“I was thrilled to return to WWE earlier this year, be honored as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee and find a new home with the best in the business every Monday night as the Raw General Manager. And now, I get to follow in the footsteps of many incredible names, like Bill Goldberg, Sting, Ultimate Warrior and Arnold Schwarzenegger, and be featured as the WWE 2K18 pre-order character.”

Chris Snyder, Vice President of marketing at 2K Studios stated that Kurt Angle has been the most requested Superstar by fans of the franchise for quite a while.“It’s a pleasure to celebrate his popularity and incredible career through this year’s WWE 2K18 pre-order offer. His WWE and amateur wrestling achievements are also a perfect fit to help carry the torch for this year’s ‘Be Like No One’ worldwide marketing campaign. There’s no question Kurt succeeds on his own terms in everything he does.”

The newest game in the long standing franchise will be released worldwide on October 17, 2017 for the PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Early Access players will receive their copies and other in-game bonuses four days early on October 13th. Let us know your thoughts about this massive addition to the Superstar roster in the comments below.

Source: Press Release