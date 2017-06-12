E3 2017: Shadow of the Colossus Makes Surprise Return to PS4

E3 2017: Shadow of the Colossus Remake Announced

In its E3 2017 press conference, Sony has just revealed that the cult classic, Shadow of the Colossus, will be returning to the PlayStation 4. Judging by how much the visuals have improved, the game appears to be a stunning remake of the original rather than just a remaster (as was released on the PlayStation 3). The game will be released in 2018. Take a look at the trailer here!

As seen in the trailer, the colossi, Argo the horse, and main character Wander are in the game. The vast, open landscapes of Shadow of the Colossus have also returned, but they all look more beautiful than ever. It is unknown how many adjustments or deviations from the original will be present in this supposed remake of Shadow of the Colossus, but we will keep you up to date.

Stay tuned as COGconnected continues its coverage of E3 2017 and delivers the news as it happens.