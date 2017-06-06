Rumored Space Open-World RPG Coming from Bethesda at E3

Bethesda Has to Be Cooking up Something

We’re coming up on E3 2017 and, as expected, many gamers are hyped. It may be the hype that has caused the latest circulation of rumors. The latest word involves none other than one of our favorite open-world developers, Bethesda. According to this round of rumors, the team is currently working on an open-world space RPG that shall be revealed at E3 2017.

Apparently, the new space RPG called ‘Starfield‘ was in conceptual stages around Fallout 3’s release. After Fallout 4’s arrival, the game hit development. And after completion of the Nuka World DLC, the entire team jumped on production.

“Onto Starfield. The game has actually been in conceptual stages since around Fallout 3‘s release. It went into pre production officially very low tier pre production after Skyrim’s Release. After Fallout 4‘s release it went into full pre production and after all the DLC was out they sped into full development.

The game is going to be a sci fi open world RPG in typical bethesda first person fashion. Its going to feature 5-10 races there’s still some debate on what should and shouldn’t go in and takes place in the Fallout universe just so far in the future and far away from earth that it’ll only be mentioned in hints. This is part of an ongoing planned interconnected universe of every Bethesda franchise. They gave hints of this by implying the Brotherhood of Steel created nirnroot in Fallout 4. They’re getting a little wacky with the lore and using “Elder Scrolls time wounds” to justify lore inconsistencies.

The game will feature space travel and hub worlds as well as RNG worlds. It’s meant to be a test into more sandboxy/minecraft ish AAA thing but with Bethesda gameplay and still actual designed worlds/quests/etc.”

This supposed insider’s information sounds peculiar and out of this world (no pun intended). But, everything detailed could make for an interesting game. That said, take it with a grain of salt, because an open-world space RPG from Bethesda almost sounds too good to be true. However, given their great legacy of Elder Scrolls and Fallout games, space does seem like a new and ideal frontier. What are your thoughts on Starfield?

