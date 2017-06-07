Rebellion Announces Strange Brigade for PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Creators of Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy Return with a New 1 – 4 Player Game

Rebellion, creators of Sniper Elite 4 and Zombie Army Trilogy, announced Strange Brigade today for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. The new game will be a 1 – 4 player third-person adventure game that will take place in 1930s where players will travel across the British Empire to pump lead into mummies.



The announcement trailer looks pretty refreshing, mostly, because the game isn’t another co-op zombie game. Heck, a giant Anubis-like creature even appears at near the end of the trailer which shows the variety of encounters that players can expect. These mythological monsters have been unleashed onto the world by an evil resurrected Egyptian witch queen. I haven’t seen that Tom Cruise-mummy film yet, but I’m sure this game will a whole lot more exciting than that.

In a press release with the announcement, it notes that each of the explorers will have their own weapons and “special superhuman powers”. As noted, there is a single-player version of the game as well. As for the explorers, they noted in their YouTube comments in the trailer that there may be more explorers in the future for players to use. Hopefully, they’ll be able to get Brendon Fraser as one of the unrevealed explorers.

Beyond that, the game will focus on gun combat, like Rebellion’s past efforts, but Strange Brigade will also let players get up-close and nasty too. There will also be elements such as exploration, traps, puzzles, and the trailer narrator will narrate your actions in-game too. The game doesn’t have a concrete release date yet but says it will be coming out soon.

Lastly, one funny question about the game was if it would include the Sniper Elite series’ meme-worthy X-ray testicle-destroying shots. The studio simply says, “Sorry, mummies have no testicles!”

SOURCE: Press Release