Start Your Summer Gaming Right With These 50 Smoking-Hot PS4 Deals

PS4 Deals: NieR Automata, Mafia III and Bioshock Collection are all chopped just in time for Summer

Summer sun means outdoor fun. But there’s lots of indoor thrills to be had as well. That’s right – summer is a time to finally get to those great games we’ve watched all year. So we’ve got PS4 deals like Mafia III and Bioshock Collection at under $25.00 for the first time – that’s a good month of gaming fun right there. Plus, there’s actually a ton of current titles that are surprisingly cheap too – NieR Automata at $20.00 off much? Check ’em out below!

While this may be the end for this PS4 deals list, check back later this weekend for our Xbox One and Windows PC game deals as well!