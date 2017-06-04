Start Your Summer Gaming Right With These 50 Smoking-Hot PS4 Deals

PS4 Deals: NieR Automata, Mafia III and Bioshock Collection are all chopped just in time for Summer
Summer sun means outdoor fun. But there’s lots of indoor thrills to be had as well. That’s right – summer is a time to finally get to those great games we’ve watched all year. So we’ve got PS4 deals like Mafia III and Bioshock Collection at under $25.00 for the first time – that’s a good month of gaming fun right there. Plus, there’s actually a ton of current titles that are surprisingly cheap too – NieR Automata at $20.00 off much? Check ’em out below!
- NieR Automata – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $39.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Torment Tides of Numenera – $21.17 ($28.00 Off)
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $34.06 ($16.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $39.88 ($20.00 Off)
- Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune – $ ($60.00 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $ ($6.50 Off)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $ ($14.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard- $ ($11.50 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($37.50 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($28.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe– $49.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $($17.49 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $29.00 ($31.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $41.99 ($18.00 Off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $ ($42.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($21.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $39.78 ($20.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $72.19 ($27.00 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $ ($16.20 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $30.99 ($29.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $9 ($30.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($14.50 Off)
- NHL 17 – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $ 99 ($10.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $43.90 ($16.09 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $99 ($18.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $40.25 ($19.74 Off)
- Doom Collector’s Edition – $ ($60.50 Off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd-Revelator – $99 ($32.00 Off)
- Exist Archive The Other Side of the Sky – $30.49 ($29.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.95 ($25.00 Off)
While this may be the end for this PS4 deals list, check back later this weekend for our Xbox One and Windows PC game deals as well!