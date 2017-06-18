PS4 Deals: Injustice 2, Prey, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands at Amazing Prices

PS4 Deals: Killer Prices on Injustice 2, Prey, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
To finish off our Amazon deals for the week we’ve got some great deals for the PS4. Our PS4 deals star Injustice 2 at 16% off, Prey at 33% off, and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands also at 33% off. However, there’s much more to be seen in the full list below so be sure to take a look at it before you go!
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $ Off)
- Prey – $ Off)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – $ Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $49 ($10.50 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Injustice 2 – $ ($9.32 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $26.39 ($13.60 Off)
- No Man’s Sky – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $24.99 ($25.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $39.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Torment Tides of Numenera – $ ($30.96 Off)
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $34.06 ($16.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $19 ($20.00 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $ ($12.18 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $ ($5.79 Off)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $ ($26.13 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $ ($11.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($31.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($20.03 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe– $4 ($23.22 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection– $19 ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ ($31.99 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $41.99 ($18.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $34.99 ($25.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $ ($23.58 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $9 ($16.20 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $ ($30.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $($35.00 Off)
- EA Sports UFC 2 – $25.70 ($14.29 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $43 ($15.56 Off)
- NHL 17 – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $3499 ($15.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $ ($16.09 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Doom Collector’s Edition – $ ($60.59 Off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd-Revelator – $ ($32.02 Off)
- Exist Archive The Other Side of the Sky – $31.96 ($28.03 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.99 ($24.96 Off)
That’s everything for our PS4 deals this week, but don’t forget to take a look at our Xbox One and Windows PC deals as well! Until next week with our next set of Amazon game deals, happy gaming!