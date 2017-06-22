Nintendo Issues Formal Apology – Bigger Switch Shipments Starting next Month

Do Not Despair, Nintendo Fan, Salvation Is at Hand

If you are bleeding for lack of a portable console on which you can play Zelda, you’re not alone. Nintendo’s new and highly- desirable Nintendo Switch console has been in high demand since launch. And because of their inability to meet demand, the company has responded to the fans.

On their official support page, Nintendo has delivered a formal apology for its Nintendo Switch shortage. While they’re working to keep shelves stocked on a week-by-week basis, they understand that the shipments have been too small. Thus, they have vowed to increase shipments for the months of July and August, going into Autumn.

Furthermore, Nintendo promised to deliver more of the “Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 set.” Splatoon 2 releases on July 21st, so if you’re eager to get your hands on the themed console, your chances have improved.

From July onward, fans can expect to see more Nintendo Switch availability. For right now, Nintendo is apparently asking fans to be patient. Earlier in the year, we speculated that the company had canceled NES Classic production to prioritize the Switch. We may see the result of that next month.

As an additional note, President Tatsumi Kimishima announced plans to make Nintendo Switch bigger than the Wii. The increase in Switch production may simply be the start of this.

“Thank you very much for your continued patronage of our products.

The “Nintendo Switch main unit” which we released on March 3, 2017 has continued to be in short supply in the entire domestic market since its launch. We apologize sincerely apologize to our customers and dealers for their inconvenience.

Currently, we continue to ship every week, we are working to deliver more than one product to customers. Also, in July and August, we will increase shipment volume this month, including continued shipment of “Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 set”.

For autumn and beyond, we will continue to work to ensure that as many products as possible can be delivered to our customers towards the end of the year, such as further strengthening our production system, we appreciate your understanding.”

If you want to see Nintendo’s apology in Japanese, you can click right here. Google translate helps.

SOURCE