New Story Trailer for Shadow of War Showcases Epic Enemies and Allies

Just Like the Game, the Story for Shadow of War Looks Bigger and Badder

Monolith Studios is gradually building up hype for their new Lord of the Rings-inspired game, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War. The battles are bigger, the enemies more numerous, and the Nemesis System is even better. See it all in the new Story Trailer, which can be viewed in 4K:

Earlier, Warner Bros. gave us a glimpse of the new open world players will visit in Shadow of War. Not only will it be bigger than Shadow of Mordor, but more dynamic. Environments will vary this time around and so will the battlefields.

Viewers will no doubt note the host of enemies in Shadow of War’s new story, including Sauron himself. Whether or not Sauron is an in-game boss is a mystery. However, it looks like his Nazgul will definitely be present in gameplay. Monolith has yet to reveal the full palette of in-game enemies, buy they hinted at the inclusion of a Balrog. We’ll likely see more at E3 2017.

Furthermore, the new story trailer offers our first real look at Talion’s allies. We know they’ll be in the story, but there’s no telling how they will affect gameplay. In Shadow of Mordor, Monolith Studios made one ally, Lithariel, playable via DLC. Time will tell if they decide to do the same with new characters. Seems likely, however.

Since the new trailer is in 4K, we suspect that Xbox may showcase new gameplay on Scorpio following its reveal at E3. Stay tuned for coverage as it comes our way. For now, any thoughts on the new story trailer for Middle-Earth: Shadow of War? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release