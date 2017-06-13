Two New Metroid Amiibo Revealed after Nintendo E3

With a New Metroid Comes New Metroid amiibo, Naturally

The Nintendo Spotlight event brought a breath of joy to many fans of the company. With a new dedication to games, it looks like we’re getting all our favorite franchises for the Nintendo Switch. The most recently revealed was none other than Metroid Prime 4. To celebrate, it also looks like we’re getting new Metroid amiibo.

These new Metroid amiibo, finally, are themed after the game and not Smash Bros. The first follows the namesake and is an actual Metroid. The best thing about its transparent body is its authentic squishiness. But the best thing about the latest release is Samus’s iconic pose. You can see it and relish it as one of the most prestigious decorations of your private or recreational area.Or keep it in its original packaging. That’s cool.

Both amiibo will arrive alongside Metroid: Samus Returns on September 15th. Stay tuned for more of the latest Nintendo coverage as new details arise.

Are you excited for the return of Metroid? Will you be picking up the new amiibo? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE