Minecraft Super Duper Graphics Pack has Lo Res Meeting Hi Res

The Super Duper Graphics Pack of Minecraft Adds Beauty to the Blocks

Mojang’s Brand Director Lydia Winters takes the stage at Xbox’s E3 Conference to show that Minecraft isn’t all pixelated blocks … well, mostly it is, but Lydia unveils Mojang’s new Super Duper Graphics Pack for Minecraft, adding volumetric lighting effects and a more dynamic environment system – all in stunning 4K.

The world is bigger, the crafting is more crafty, and the graphics more graphic-y with this update. And Minecraft will be available on the Xbox One X this fall, allowing you to continue to expand your world and put Llamas in mine carts and send them to their doom.





Though the presentation was brief, Phil Spencer had some very kind words for Mojang, praising the developer who started something unique that became a global phenomenon. Spencer also made this commitment to the players, saying “we will make sure the biggest third party franchises are there for you to play on.”

Seems like Spencer’s taking the whole gang that made Xbox One successful, and making sure their path to the new console is a smooth one.