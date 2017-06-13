Metroid Prime 4 Officially Teased During Nintendo’s E3 Press Briefing

Nintendo Is Making a New Metroid Game as Revealed at E3

It’s coming…Metroid Prime 4 was just announced in a short, yet hype-inducing teaser during Nintendo’s E3 press conference!

Nintendo officially revealed Metroid Prime 4 as the latest in the popular sci-fi exploration series. This is the first entry in the Metroid Prime series in a decade, considering the last in the original trilogy, Metroid Prime 3: Corruption concluded on the Nintendo Wii in 2007! Of course, there was Metroid Prime: Federation Force, for the Nintendo 3DS, however the title was highly regarded by fans as both forgettable, as well as lacking in everything that makes Metroid such a great series.

Unfortunately, besides the name and the fact that the game will be coming to the Switch, Nintendo didn’t give any other details. As it was just a quick teaser shown off today and no release date was given it is likely that the game is still in the early stages of development.

Check out the teaser trailer below!