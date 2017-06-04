Use Your GameStop Trade-In Credit to Make Amazon Purchases

Use GameStop Credit on Amazon Starting June 7

This is great news for those with piles of Gamestop trade in credit as today we learned that Amazon users will be able to apply GameStop trade credit towards their Amazon purchases beginning June 7. Apparently, the partnership is being made in order to increase store traffic and boost their sales.

This is indeed great news for gamers as you now no longer have to take that shitty 20 percent hit when trading in games, consoles, and accessories, and opting for cash over in-store credit. Now you can take some of that sweet credit over to Amazon and pick up whatever you want.

The announcement, made to GameStop employees reads:

“Starting in June, Amazon shoppers will be able to apply their GameStop trade credit and cash towards their Amazon account. This exciting addition to our trade program is intended to drive incremental trades into stores, helping your team meet trade and inventory goals.

On 6/7, the GameStop logo will be added to Amazon’s website to promote this program. Interested shoppers will request a barcode on Amazon.com/cash that can be used in GameStop stores like an Amazon POSA card.

The added store traffic driven by this program is sure to help increase digital sales and the potential for guests to purchase other products in your store.”

Gamestop is just the latest retailer to join Amazon’s AmazonCash program, which enables users to shop on Amazon with cash. By going to Amazon’s website and requesting a barcode, users can scan that barcode at participating retailers, and soon GameStop, and transfer cash into their account. This circumvents the need to purchase Amazon gift cards and allows Amazon users to add custom amounts to their accounts.

“How does this benefit you?” Well, if you happen to be an Amazon Prime member, you can take your old or unwanted games to GameStop, trade them in for AmazonCash, and then on Amazon, make use of the 20 percent savings on new physical copies of games. While it may be benefiting GameStop to have you in the store, and it benefits Amazon to be your retailer of choice, this can net you a better price for your games.

