EA Is Serious About Basketball Again With NBA Live 18 Reveal

NBA Live 18 Brings Back the Series After Skipping a Year

EA Sports dominates every year with new entries in Madden, FIFA, NHL and more but they’ve repeatedly been outplayed by 2K Sports when it comes to Basketball. Today at EA’s E3 press conference, it looks like they’re ready to take back the court with NBA Live 18, which is making a comeback having been benched last year.

A free demo will be coming in August that will carry your progress over to the full game. It will feature a story mode called “The One” and will involve progressing a character through street leagues in addition to the NBA. It will feature 5-on-5 matches on real-world courts and will even allow the ability to upgrade gear as you progress. The NBA 2K introduced its own story mode in last year’s game so it will be interesting to see how EA follows suit. NBA Live 18 is slated to be released this September.

What are your thoughts on NBA Live's revival? Does it have what it takes to dethrone the NBA 2K series this year?