Bioware Assures Everyone That Anthem Will Have a Proper Science-Fantasy Story

Anthem Storyline Will Have A Science-Fantasy Vibe Reminiscent of Star Wars and Marvel

Everyone got super excited when they found out about Bioware’s newest game. Then they got somewhat less excited when it was revealed to be a shared world experience. After all, how will we get that same amazing Bioware narrative in a multiplayer setting?

During a recent interview, Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn talked a bit about Anthem’s story. He called it “Science-Fantasy,” comparing the story to the worlds of Star Wars and Marvel. Players will be part of a group called the “Freelancers.” Like in Star Wars and Marvel stories, players will “see a lot of amazing things happening.” But, unlike in more grounded narratives like Mass Effect, there’s less concern about the how and the why of these events. Players are just along for the ride. Compared to Mass Effect, Anthem is “more about just having fun in a game world that is lush and exotic and really sucks you in.”

Many fans will likely stay wary of this new title until it’s released next year. Bioware had made a name for themselves creating enormous, detailed worlds and laser-focused single-player experiences. So a shift like this, into a completely co-op game, is definitely going to raise some eyebrows. But, if anyone can manage to hammer out a half-decent story in a less-than-ideal set of circumstances, Bioware is that company. Hopefully we don’t have to wait too long before getting more info on Anthem, which should be available next year.

