Titanfall 2 Drops to $20 on Amazon for a Limited Time

Titanfall 2 Reached Lowest Price Point to Date

Earlier this month we told you that Titanfall 2 had officially reached the low price of $22 USD, and now it had dropped even more! Anyone who’s been waiting for the best deal, it has certainly arrived. Who knows how long the popular title will be at this price for, so if you have the extra money, you might just want to pick it up!

Considering just how well Titanfall 2 was reviewed, it is surprising to see the price of the game hit such a low, however it could be due in part to two great games coming out just before and after: Battlefield 1 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. But it is definitely a positive thing for anyone who has been waiting patiently for the perfect deal! Right now on Amazon, the standard edition of the game is $19.99 both the PS4 and Xbox One.

This is what we had to say about the game when it came out last year, “The newest iteration in Titanfall 2 has clearly demonstrated that the team at Respawn was not ready to give up on an awesome concept. With just the addition of a well-designed campaign and more titan chassis for multiplayer Titanfall 2 would have been a decent game, but because of the focus on customization and a variety of other details this game is obviously a labor of love.”

Titanfall 2 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the deal here and let us know what you think in the comments below.

