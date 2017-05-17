Star Ocean Till The End of Time Coming to PS4

Dive into the Epic Sci-Fi Madness That is Till The End of Time Next Week

Ahhh, Star Ocean. For years, this series was the average gamer’s one-stop shop for insane, anime-flavoured science fiction. Now, Square Enix is releasing Star Ocean: Till The End of Time as a digital download for the PS4.

This entry marks the first time the Star Ocean series made the jump to 3D, boasting an enormous cast, voice-acting, over a dozen different endings and more. North American Audiences were originally treated to the game’s Director’s Cut, an even bigger version with extra bosses and dungeons on two separate discs. Star Ocean stories tend to make some enormous leaps in scale. You start off saving a village, and you end up fighting God. Or someone who fancies themselves a god. This entry is no exception, with the stakes raised to their absolute peak by the second disc.

If you’ve never played a Star Ocean game before, you could do much worse than Till The End of Time as a starting point. The game is loaded with weird little extras, including a robust crafting system and some insane secret boss battles. If you’ve somehow missed this entry alone, what are you waiting for? The universe-spanning space opera will be out on the PS4 this Tuesday, May 23rd, 2017. As this is a two-disc affair, the price is a tiny bit higher. Nabbing the adventures of Fayt Leingod and his crew will set you back $20.99 USD.

SOURCE: Press Release