Red Dead Redemption 2 Delayed to Spring 2018

Some Brand New Screenshots Released Too

Rockstar Studios broke some hearts today with the announcement that its highly-anticipated Red Dead Redemption 2 will be delayed from its Fall 2017 release onto Spring 2018 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The reason for the delay was to have more time to polish the game.

The studio posted on its official website about the new release date:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch Spring 2018 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. This outlaw epic set across the vast and unforgiving American heartland will be the first Rockstar game created from the ground up for the latest generation of console hardware, and some extra time is necessary to ensure that we can deliver the best experience possible for our fans. We are very sorry for any disappointment this delay causes, but we are firm believers in delivering a game only when it is ready. We are really excited to bring you more details about the game this summer.

The post also came with brand new in-game screenshots that look breath-taking.

Hopefully, we’ll be getting more details this E3 on the upcoming game and whether John Marston’s son will be involved in the story.

SOURCE

