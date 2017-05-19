PS4 Deals: Massive Savings on Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV & More

PS4 Deals: Mass Effect Andromeda, Overwatch, Final Fantasy XV with Huge Discounts
This week, we’re returning with our deals from Amazon by beginning with the PS4 deals first. We’ve got quite a handful, but we’re featuring Overwatch at 33% off, Mass Effect Andromeda at 33% off as well as Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe at 29% off, and Final Fantasy XV at 42% off. It doesn’t end there though as there’s many more games on the list below at amazing prices.
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Dead or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune – $ ($67.23 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $25 ($5.74 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $ ($18.35 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $ ($13.91 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $ ($10.78 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($38.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ ($35.08 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe– $49.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $($20.00 Off)
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition – $ 54 ($13.45 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $31.99 ($28.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $41.99 ($18.00 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($30.00 Off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $ ($41.04 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $96 ($10.03 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $ ($25.20 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $31.50 ($28.49 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $72.19 ($27.80 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $ ($18.35 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($11.92 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $30.99 ($29.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($10.70 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- World of Final Fantasy – $ ($14.71 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- NBA 2K17 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $99 ($30.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $ ($14.03 Off)
- NHL 17 – $95 ($10.04 Off)
- Need for Speed: Rivals – $18.80 ($21.19 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $43.94 ($16.05 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $99 ($18.00 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $40.25 ($19.00 Off)
- Doom Collector’s Edition – $ ($66.68 Off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd-Revelator – $99 ($32.00 Off)
- Exist Archive The Other Side of the Sky – $31.00 ($28.99 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $77.99 ($21.96 Off)
That’s it for our PS4 deals on Amazon this week. Check back later this weekend for our Xbox One and Windows PC game deals as well!