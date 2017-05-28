Nintendo 3DS Modders Targeted in Relentless New Ban Wave

Nintendo 3DS Users Suddenly Noticed Their Online Features Disabled

Nintendo has begun remotely banning Nintendo 3DS devices from online services. This comes as their countermeasure to hackers and cheaters, which is fine in most cases. However, this recent ban wave has also reached players who haven’t participated in any foul play. Basically, Nintendo is banning anyone who mods or hacks their 3DS.

So far, the ban wave appears specific to the Nintendo 3DS hardware and does not affect Nintendo ID. Therefore, Wii U and Nintendo Switch owners have nothing to worry about. As for how the ban works, it cuts off players from web browsers, third-party services such as YouTube, and online multiplayer. Note, however, 3DS users who’ve hacked their devices can still use their web browsers. Interestingly enough, the eShop is not affected at all; players can still make purchases. That said, anyone who stays offline and serves as their own modder might not worry. Nevertheless, banned modders who engaged in no piracy still see the ban as an attack.

The modding community’s knee-jerk reaction to Nintendo has them as a bully. Whatever Nintendo did, the purpose was most likely barring pirates and cheaters from online services. Somehow, harmless modders and users got caught in the mix. From what it looks like, Nintendo caught cheaters and pirates in the form of modders. Afterward, they simply implemented a ban that targets all modded hardware. If that is the case then they’re not putting any effort into isolating specific offenders.

Currently, parts of the community are considering legal action against Nintendo. A similar case concerning iPhone mods and warranty won out; because of this, users figure they might have a chance. Part of modder concern is discovering how Nintendo isolated and banned mod users in the first place. A few possibilities, such as SpotPass and sharing data with Nintendo enabled, are up in the air. Nintendo is nothing if not relentless, however. We’ll see where this goes as time passes.

