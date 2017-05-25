Fallout 4 Free Trial Period Starts Now – Get in on the Great RPG

Collect Some Caps, Fight Deathclaws, Build Farms, Save Your Kid – in That Order

It’s never too late to get involved in great gaming. Starting today, May 25th, Fallout 4 is free to play on Xbox One and PC via Steam. As a result of this, our hearts go out to PS4 players. Unless you have both consoles, in which case it doesn’t matter. Here’s your chance to play in the post-nuclear sandbox.

Unlike previous iterations of Fallout, the fourth provides more elaborate gunplay. In many ways, it is a shooter with an incredibly detailed open world, as opposed to an RPG. Additionally, it’s the first Fallout game with a voiced protagonist. Add a little sarcasm to your killing sprees.

Fallout 4‘s free trial period ends on May 28th. Note, however, you need an Xbox Gold subscription to download. And if you do decide to buy, the game is available at an amazing discount of 67% off. What? 67% off. On top of that, the Season Pass will be available at a discount. It offers DLCs Far Harbor and Nuka World, two additional locations alongside a flurry of missions and more.

You can visit our in-depth review of Fallout 4 to learn more about the game.

Furthermore, if you are playing on PC or Xbox One, you get access to mod support. With a whole wave of independent devs at your disposal, the game’s content expands by over 9,000. But, there’s still plenty of great gameplay to experience in the vanilla version. Since there’s no cost to downloading, you can go ahead decide for yourself.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE