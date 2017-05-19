Steam Is Hosting Major Discounts for Devolver Digital, up to 90% Off

Make This Weekend a Devolver Digital Weekend

This weekend, Game Publisher Devolver Digital is having a large and exclusive sale on Steam. You can discover games like Shadow Warrior, Strafe, Titan Souls and more at major discounts; up to 90% off. Deals start now and last until May 22nd, so get them while they’re hot.

Find all the games on sale listed down below. That’s quite a bit of 2D action in one place:

The TALOS Principle: Gold Edition: $13.63

Strafe: $19.96

Enter the Dungeon: $7.49

Serious Sam: The Complete Pack: $11.09

Serious Sam VR Bundle: $67.47

Broforce: $3.74

Titan Souls: $3.74

Stories Untold: $7.49

Shadow Warrior + Shadow Warrior 2: $27.42

Breach and Clear: $14.99

Block ‘hood: $7.49

Reigns: $2.96

Spaceplan: $2.99

Always Sometimes Monsters: $2.49

Downwell: $1.49

Mother Russia Bleeds: $7.49

Okhlos: Omega: $6.49

Dropsy: $2.49

Golf for Workgroups: $3.34

Luftrausers: $2.49

Hotline Miami 1 and 2: $7.99

Gods Will Be Watching: $2.49

Not a Hero: $3.24

Ronin: $3.24

NOCT: $2.49

A Fistful of Gun: $3.24

Heavy Bullets: $2.49

Genital Jousting: $3.74

Omnibus: $4.99

Hatoful Boyfriend: $6.37

Foul Play: $3.74

OlliOlli: $3.24

OlliOlli 2: $3.74

See anything you like? Find every game on sale here, on the official listing. And if you’re a fan of Devolver, feel free to comment your thoughts on which title offers the most bang for its buck.

In other news, Devolver Digital recently announced their own spot at E3 2017. Expect a press conference and what will likely be a big reveal. For all we know, the publisher is offering these discounts in celebration of whatever it is they’re hiding. So be sure to check back for more news and updates as they come our way.

