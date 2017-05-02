Share This

 

“One of 2K’s Biggest Franchises” to Release This Year, According to Take-Two

There’s a Small List of Games That Can Be Called “One 2K’s Biggest”

After news arrived that Red Dead Redemption 2 would not release as scheduled, many of us were bummed. Now that Rockstar’s biggest title is delayed, Publisher Take-Two has a bit of a gap in their releases. Or, it sure seemed that way.

Grand Theft Auto v Red Dead Redemption Mod Rockstar Red Dead Redemption 2 Tease 2

Despite the fact that it will be a “light” year, relying on frontline titles like NBA 2K and WWE 2K, Take-Two expects to do well financially. Furthermore, according to them, another major 2K franchise will arrive. Not just any franchise, however, “one of 2K’s biggest franchises.” This one has yet to be announced.

Interestingly enough, Take-Two hasn’t delivered any solid info on this franchise. But, of the properties they own, we know BioShock and Borderlands are their heavy hitters. And while we know developer Gearbox is working on another Borderlands game, the presumed Borderlands 3, there’s been no word on a BioShock. You can imagine how difficult it would be to keep such a game quiet.

Nevertheless, it’s been years since we’ve seen either a Borderlands or a BioShock; therefore, our chances of seeing a release–or at least an announcement–this year are pretty high. Normally, we’d chalk that up to E3. But CEO Strauss Zelnick said the following about E3 2017:

“We’re not really showing products. We have a corporate presence at E3, and we’re excited to be there. We’ll be meeting with investors and meeting with the press naturally, and meeting with retail partners.”

If they’re not showing products, we’re not seeing games. Since E3 is less than a month away, the reveal for their next mysterious title will likely come later. Check back for that news as it comes our way. Guaranteed, we’ll have more of the latest.

In the meantime, feel free to comment your thoughts on what Take-Two’s game could be.

Until then.

SOURCE, SOURCE

  • Lost My Way.

    This financial year, which means… nvm. Do your own dam job.

Related Posts


The Top 10 Moms in Video Games

Two GameStop Exclusive Funko Pop! Toys Coming in the Month of May

Check out Funko’s New Megaman Collection & Gamer-Friendly Pops!

Huge Deal in the PlayStation Store as BioShock: The Collection Is 50 Percent off This Weekend

Evolve and Heavy Weapon Now Free on Xbox Games With Gold
Next
Grand Theft Auto V Surpasses a Whopping 80 Million Units Sold
Previous
Hitman’s IO Interactive Downsizing After Square Enix Selloff