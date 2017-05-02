“One of 2K’s Biggest Franchises” to Release This Year, According to Take-Two

There’s a Small List of Games That Can Be Called “One 2K’s Biggest”

After news arrived that Red Dead Redemption 2 would not release as scheduled, many of us were bummed. Now that Rockstar’s biggest title is delayed, Publisher Take-Two has a bit of a gap in their releases. Or, it sure seemed that way.

Despite the fact that it will be a “light” year, relying on frontline titles like NBA 2K and WWE 2K, Take-Two expects to do well financially. Furthermore, according to them, another major 2K franchise will arrive. Not just any franchise, however, “one of 2K’s biggest franchises.” This one has yet to be announced.

Interestingly enough, Take-Two hasn’t delivered any solid info on this franchise. But, of the properties they own, we know BioShock and Borderlands are their heavy hitters. And while we know developer Gearbox is working on another Borderlands game, the presumed Borderlands 3, there’s been no word on a BioShock. You can imagine how difficult it would be to keep such a game quiet.

Nevertheless, it’s been years since we’ve seen either a Borderlands or a BioShock; therefore, our chances of seeing a release–or at least an announcement–this year are pretty high. Normally, we’d chalk that up to E3. But CEO Strauss Zelnick said the following about E3 2017:

“We’re not really showing products. We have a corporate presence at E3, and we’re excited to be there. We’ll be meeting with investors and meeting with the press naturally, and meeting with retail partners.”

If they’re not showing products, we’re not seeing games. Since E3 is less than a month away, the reveal for their next mysterious title will likely come later. Check back for that news as it comes our way. Guaranteed, we’ll have more of the latest.

