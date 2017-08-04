The Opening Cinematics for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Look Fantastic (Spoiler Alert)

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus Cinematics

Wolfenstein is one of those series whose very name is iconic. Ever since Wolfenstein: The New Order, fans have been itching at the opportunity to storm the Nazi strongholds alongside protagonist William Blazkowicz. After what seems like an eternity of waiting to follow alongside the war veteran in this alternate history epic, and with a mere three months left until release, Bethesda has teased us with glimpses of what is to come in our next mission against the Nazi forces. COGconnected presents to you the opening cinematics of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. Enjoy.

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is a first person action adventure shooter taking place in an alternate history where the Nazi’s have won World War 2. Set in 1961, protagonist William Blazkowicz returns in Nazi occupied America to help lead the Second American Revolution and fight for the freedom of the American people.

With the games predecessor racking up an impressive number of award nominations around the world, it will be interesting to see just where this game finds itself after launch given the hype behind it. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus is set for release on October 27, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.