Unboxing Razer’s Incredibly Sexy “Thresher Ultimate” Wireless Surround Gaming Headset

Take a Closer Look at the Razer Thresher Ultimate Gaming Headset in Our Unboxing Video

Have you been playing Gears of War with your friends but your microphone keeps cutting out? Maybe you’ve been in the thick of war in Battlefield 1, or exacting mechanoid destruction in Titanfall 2 but your headset might as well be a pair of earbuds. Our very own Garrett Drake had the opportunity to sit down with Razer’s new Thresher Ultimate Gaming Headset, complete with unboxing and his personal thoughts on the level of quality you can expect to enjoy. Check out his unboxing video below.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate Gaming Headset features 7.1 Dolby surround sound, noise-isolating ear cushions, mic and master volume controls on the unit itself, a retractable mic that slides easily into the ear piece, and up to 16 hours of battery on a single charge. The cushions are soft and feature an inbuilt groove for those who wear glasses to reduce pressure and irritation, and the unit as a whole is designed with your comfort in mind with a lightweight design that allows for more comfortable extended play. For whatever you may be up against, this headset is going to keep you at the top of your game.

The Razer Thresher Ultimate Gaming headset will be launching for the Xbox One/ PC and for PlayStation 4 in July, with a retail price of $249.99 USD.

Stay tuned for our review which will be posted shortly.