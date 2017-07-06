It’s Dangerous to Go Alone: Our ‘Trial of the Sword’ Walkthrough – Part 2

We Walk You Through the Middle Trials in Breath of the Wild’s ‘Trial of the Sword’ DLC

We are back again to help you unlock the full potential of the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild‘s’ DLC – Trial of the Sword. Check out the video below to find out everything you need to know on coming one step closer to holding the ultimate power in the latest Legend of Zelda adventure.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been a phenomenal success and has set the standard of expectations for any future Zelda games. With the release of the Trial of the Sword, players are tasked with surviving wave after wave of Ganon’s evil forces in a seemingly endless challenge. Should Link manage to defeat all those who oppose him, he will be rewarded with a permanently fully charged Master Sword. The iconic blade will glow and become extremely powerful in the presence of the Guardians, dealing devastating blows and looking all-around amazing.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been met with high praise from media and players alike. The game combines classic Zelda elements with an open world, free roam, decisions, and quests similar to the Elder Scrolls series. Breath of the Wild was released for Wii U and the Nintendo Switch in March, with the Master Trials DLC containing the Trial of the Sword having been launched on June 30th.