The Top 5 Things We Love About Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

We Count Down Our Top 5 Features of Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Anyone who got their hands on 2014’s critically acclaimed Shadow of Mordor was probably awestruck at some of its unique features. While the gameplay itself wasn’t anything particularly new, it became arguably the best experience gamers had of simply walking into Mordor. When the sequel was announced, Shadow of War, alongside a jaw-dropping trailer, we all knew this was going to be something so much better and would dwarf its predecessor. We had a chance to go hands-on with Middle-earth: Shadow of War and were completely blown away. It was tough, but here are our top five things we love about this phenomenal sequel.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War continues the story of Talion who is still infused with the soul of Celebrimbor. Talion now wields a new Ring of Power, and with the return of Sauron, he must use the Ring to control his own army of Orcs, and ally with Celebrimbor to stop the rising forces of the Dark Lord and the Nazgul. The Nemesis system returns – arguably one of the most unique and complex additions to a game of this kind in recent memory – with orc generals being randomly generated with their own names, traits, and personalities. A nemesis near defeat will attempt to flee the battle and, if he succeeds, will return to fight another day, often with battle scars from your previous encounter.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is set for release October 10 on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.