Star Wars Battlefront II Video Review – Epic Galactic Combat Despite the Loot Box Controversy

Star Wars Battlefront II Video Review

The wait is finally over! After much anticipation, the most gorgeous entry into the Star Wars video game library has finally arrived: Battlefront II. While the game has undoubtedly been surrounded by some of the most explosive conversations on social media regarding microtransactions, it is nevertheless one of the purest entries into the Star Wars franchise and is sure to make fans of the series overjoyed. Battlefront II is a prime example of a studio listening to the fans and giving them the upgrades they desperately wanted. Whether you are still skeptical as to the authenticity of the game or you are a die-hard fan of the series and can’t wait to take an epic journey through space, we’ve got a video review here for you to see just what the fuss is about.

Star Wars Battlefront II is the sequel to 2015’s reboot of the series. The game now offers a single player Arcade mode, customizable heroes, and battle classes. Battlefront II also features an all-new Campaign mode where players will control Iden Versio, the leader of Inferno Squad, an Imperial special ops team. This is the first time in the Battlefront series that we follow the story of someone not only loyal to the Empire but someone who grew up with it as a shining beacon of order. Battlefront II has not been without its controversies but regardless of the validity of these statements, the game is still reviewing well and is expected to see numerous updates and add-ons which EA has stated will be free for the game.

Star Wars Battlefront II is out now on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. For more information, check out the games official website.