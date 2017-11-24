Star Wars Battlefront II – Tips and Tricks Guide to Ruling the Galaxy

Star Wars Battlefront II – Tips and Tricks Guide

Battlefront II has arrived and for those of you who have decided to take the plunge despite the mountain of bad press behind the game, we have put together some helpful tips to get you on your way to ruling the galaxy. Battlefront II has a lot more going on than its predecessor, and given the number of features at hand – and the changing landscape of how the game works due to player input – it can be hard to know what to do next. We have you covered with this helpful video.

Star Wars Battlefront II has been met with what is possibly the most controversial launch in recent memory, due to fan outcry that the loot crate system is pay-to-win, a claim that has been met with wide-spread press to the point of reaching Belgium and the State of Hawaii as to the legal validity of offering such content. It has also reflected poorly on the user score for the game, having outraged fans mark it a devastating 0.8/100. EA has stated they are doing everything they can to make the players happy but what that means is yet to be seen.

Beyond the heavy-media attention, Battlefront II is a first or third person shooter taking place in the Star Wars universe, with an all-new campaign mode that bridges the gap of events that occur between Episode 6 and 7 – a campaign confirmed to be canon with the Star Wars universe. The game also features an Arcade mode for single player training, couch co-op with a friend, and of course online multiplayer where players can upgrade and enhance the various classes and heroes available to them.

Star Wars Battlefront II is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.