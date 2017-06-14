South Park: The Fractured But Whole is Crazy NSFW in 13-Minute Raw Gameplay Video

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Raw Gameplay

After numerous delays, South Park: The Fractured But Whole will finally be available on October 17 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC. While at E3 2017, COGconnected had a chance to sit down with the latest build of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s creation. We played a hilarious 20-minute demo and one thing is for certain, those foul mouth kids from South Park are back in fine form. The gang from South Park is as filthy as ever. So sit back and enjoy this 13-minute gameplay video.

One of the amazing things about 2014’s South Park: Stick of Truth is that nothing is sacred in the game. Absolutely nothing! The same applies here. The demo takes place in a strip club, so as you can imagine everything we played was appropriately filthy. As you can see in the hands-on demo video we posted, we saw boobs, twerking and more boobs.

In the demo, we played a mini game which involved giving a disheveled business man a disgustingly entertaining lap dance. We tinkered with a few of the new mechanics which involved directing farts and launching dynamite. And we had a chance to give the games turn-based combat a spin. Every single aspect of the demo was hilarious and the combat appears much more involved this time around.

Fractured But Whole is not a stand alone story either but rather is a true sequel. Continuing in your role as the “New Kid”, you discover a little about you backstory, you assemble slick costumes, and harness all those amazing fart-based powers. The game also features a revamped class system making this sequel play and feel differently than the first.

The demo we played was nothing short of hilarious and the new additions this time around should make for a game fans of the franchise will thoroughly enjoy.