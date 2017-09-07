Taking Down a Balrog is Intense and Terrifying in Raw Gameplay from Middle Earth: Shadow of War

Middle Earth: Shadow of War PAX West 2017 Gameplay

It is time to jump back into Mordor for the next chapter of Talion’s epic quest! Warner Bros. was on hand at PAX West 2017 with the highly anticipated sequel to the sleeper hit Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Fans of the series were lined up around the corner, often times waiting easily over an hour for their opportunity to revisit Talion and Celebrimbor in their war against the dark lord, Sauron. COGconnected went hands on with Middle Earth: Shadow of War, taking on the powerful and terrifying Balrog in this gameplay footage direct from the floor.

Middle Earth: Shadow of War see’s the return of Talion the ranger and Celebrimbor, the spirit of the elf who forged the rings of power for the dark lord. With Sauron’s army rising, Talion and Celebrimbor forge a new ring of power to gather an army powerful enough to stop Sauron and his legion of Uruk. The groundbreaking Nemesis System from the previous game has been upgraded, and Talion will now be able to recruit Orcs and Trolls into his rising army. Shadow of War will include the option of microtransactions to purchase randomized items, however, the same items can be purchased with the in-game currency.

Shadow of War will also feature more in-depth interactions and history with the orcs as noted in one of our previous articles:

“orc tales in Shadow of War facilitate more personal interactions between Talion and the orcs. Now that we’ll see large battles waged between the hordes of Mordor, it looks like players can develop actual relationships with the characters. While these did exist in the first game, there was very little depth. But, it looks like Monolith took these features and cranked them up to eleven.”

Middle Earth: Shadow of War is eagerly anticipated for the improvements made upon the 2014 prequel. The game is set for release on October 10th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information check out the game’s official website.