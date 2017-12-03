The Very Best PlayStation 4 Gifts for Gamers: Video Gift Guide Christmas 2017

Best PS4 Gamer Gifts for Christmas 2017

Chances are we all know someone obsessed with video games. It’s hard to ignore the bountiful industry of interactive digital entertainment, but for someone who has no clue what any of it means, it can be overwhelming to find the right gift for that special gamer. COGconnected is here to help you out with a few ideas on what to get for your favorite PS4 gamer, so check out our video guide below!

With so many options out there, we tried our best to cover a variety of the top options for PS4 gamers. If you are having a little trouble deciding on what might be right for the gamer in your life, check out our reviews from the video games on this list:

Horizon Zero Dawn – Rating: 100/100

Persona 5 – Rating: 93/100

Destiny 2 – Rating: 87/100

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus – Rating: 85/100

Nier: Automata – Rating: 85/100

Nioh – Rating: 95/100

Yakuza 0 – Rating: 95/100

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – Rating: 91/100

Injustice 2 – Rating: 91/100

Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy – Rating: 79/100

Everybody’s Golf – Rating: 86/100

Resident Evil VII: Biohazard – Rating: 78/100

And for those feeling a little more generous (and perhaps amorous) towards that lucky gamer, you can find out a little bit more about the hardware entries on our list here:

PlayStation VR Bundle

PS4 Pro

PS+ Account

