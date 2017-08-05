NHL 18 Threes Mode is an Absolute Blast in New Gameplay Video From the Beta

NHL 18 Beta Gameplay Video

In recent years the NHL series has made a strong comeback with its fans by testing the waters with new modes, features, and customization options to make it a lot more user-friendly. While you might see used sports games in large supply at your local video game retailer, that seems to have pushed EA to create something bigger and better in their NHL series. With the game still a little over a month away from release, we got a chance to go hands on and check out what NHL 18 has in store for us this year, and see just what kind of trouble we could get ourselves into on the ice. Check it out below.

NHL 18 is the latest game in the series long history since it first began in 1991 on Sega Genesis. For more fine tuned gameplay, NHL 18 will now feature a variety of new deke techniques to give you better control of the puck offensively, as well as more fine tuned stick control when on defense to poke the puck loose or sweep your stick to grab it from a distance. The arcade-inspired 3 vs 3 seen above makes an appearance and keeps the game a little less hectic and a little more skilled.

As before, players will be able to custom make their own NHL team and add it to the league, working their way up the ladder towards the Stanley Cup. NHL 18 is set to offer the most co-op and competitive multiplayer options in an NHL game to date, which fans of the series should be very excited for.

NHL 18 is set for release next month on September 15th and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Will you grab NHL 18 at launch? Tell us in the comments below.