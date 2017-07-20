It’s All About Those Big Epic Set Pieces in the First 30 Minutes of the Destiny 2 Beta

The First 30 Minutes of the Destiny 2 Beta

It may have begun with a rocky start, but Destiny has evolved into one of the most well known and beloved FPS games in recent memory. With constant updating and tweaking by Bungie and a series of DLC story packs to add hours of new missions and content, Destiny has a loyal and well-earned fan base. So when Bungie came forward and announced that Destiny 2 would be released later this year with all new content and features, that fan base was ecstatic, and rightfully so. It seems Bungie took the time to listen to its loyal players and incorporated a host of features the fans were clamoring for, raising the hype for this highly anticipated sequel. With beta access finally going live, we got a chance to go hands on and see just what this new galactic adventure has in store. Check out the opening 30 minutes of Destiny 2 below.

Destiny 2 continues the story after Destiny: Rise of Iron with an assault by General Dominus Ghaul, the leader of the Red Legion. Ghaul, in his rage at the Traveler giving humanity the Light, has stripped the Guardians of their power and forced them to flee. The Guardians must now find a new source of power to combat this threat, and therein lies the cause of the Guardians new classes and abilities.

Whether you loved the first game or let it pass you by, Destiny 2 is shaping up to be light years more captivating than its predecessor, even if the dialogue can seem a bit hard to deal with.

Destiny 2 is set for release on September 6th for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and it will be available on PC October 24th.

Are you excited for Destiny 2? Were you a loyal player of the original game? Let us know what you think on Facebook, Twitter, or the Comments section below.