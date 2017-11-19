Destiny 2: The Curse of Osiris Campaign is Robust: Gameplay and Impressions Video

Destiny 2: The Curse of Osiris DLC Gameplay Footage

When Destiny 2 launched, skeptics found themselves at ease with the stark improvements the sequel had over the original game. While it didn’t feature any major changes, it simply was everything the final version of Destiny had to offer – and more. With the single-player campaign easily overcome in a dozen or so hours and players reaching the level cap with relative ease, the next inevitable question quickly became: what do we do next? Bungie announced there would be a few DLC packs in Destiny 2’s near future and lo and behold, the Curse of Osiris is almost upon us. With only a few weeks until the DLC releases, we go hands-on with the first mission and learn a little bit about Osiris, the warlock who taught Ikora. Check out the gameplay footage below.

Destiny 2 has been very well received by the community, although not without its odd turn in the news in which gamers claimed the game was “not grindy enough.” The Curse of Osiris is the first of the planned DLC for Destiny 2, taking place on the planet Mercury, as the protagonist attempts to track down warlock Osiris who taught Ikora. Osiris has been a character of interest since the first game, however, his name always appeared as a reference as opposed to being the key focus as he is this time around. The Curse of Osiris will add Mercury as a new open world planet to explore, as well as bringing in some new enemies and gear along the way.

Destiny 2: The Curse of Osiris is the first DLC for Destiny 2 and is set to be released December 5th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more information, check out the games official website.