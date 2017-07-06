Head Back to Wumpa Island in our Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Video Review

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Review

It has been seven long years since we laid eyes on the lovable and crazy bandicoot, but Crash is finally back! With the announcement of Crash Bandicoot’s return last year, fans were eagerly awaiting his next outing and hoping it could deliver on the same classic experience we all know and love. Hopes were high with the launch of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and our collective expectations were blown away with the final product; a remaster in the best possible way. Check out our video review of Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy below.

The N. Sane Trilogy is a complete remaster of the first three entries into Crash Bandicoot’s library of games beginning all the way back in 1996. More than just a port with some updated graphics, the trilogy was completely reconstructed from the ground up with current gen graphics, yet still retains everything we have come to expect from the beloved bandicoot.

Crash Bandicoot was originally developed by Naughty Dog, the studio that brought us iconic titles such as Uncharted and The Last of Us. Crash himself was considered by many to be PlayStation’s answer to Nintendo’s Mario or Pikachu as the unofficial mascot.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is available now exclusively on the PlayStation 4.