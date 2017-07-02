Unlock the Power of the Master Sword in Breath of the Wild’s DLC ‘Trial of the Sword’

Zelda: Breath of the Wild ‘Trial of the Sword’ Video Walkthrough

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has had some of the highest anticipation for a Nintendo game in recent memory. With it being the only showing at E3 last year, it blew everyone away how much the series had changed and became the phenomenal open adventure we all wanted. Nintendo later announced that DLC content was coming for Link’s latest adventure, adding a host of new gear inspired by previous titles and the Trial of the Sword; a gauntlet challenge in which Link must clear out waves of enemies to proceed to the next challenge. Are you brave enough to take on Ganon’s hordes? Check out our Part 1 walkthrough on the Beginning Trials.



The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Trial of the Sword has had similar iterations in the past, such as Twilight Princess’ Cave of Ordeals, however the bonus for completing the trial is substantial – the Master Sword will permanently be at full power. For those who have played the game and not yet retrieved the blade of evil’s bane, the breaking mechanic still applies to the Master Sword, requiring a cool down period before being used again.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – Trial of the Sword DLC is available now on Nintendo Switch.