We Break Forza Motorsport 7 in This Over-The-Shoulder Gameplay Video

We Break The Forza 7 Demo

Last week, we learned that Forza 7 will able to run in 60 fps with Native 4K on the Xbox One X with relative ease. While at E3 we had a chance to play a demo of the game and everything looks absolutely stunning. During the demo we had a chance to see the dynamic weather system in action which included variations on puddles, rain accumulation, clouds breaking, revealing the sun and drying out the race track. It also showed how the wind impacts how your car performs. It is an authentic driving experience on a console unlike we have played before. In our over-the-shoulder video we played the game and well let’s just say things came to a crashing halt.

Forza Motorsport 7 will feature over 700 cars and more than 200 different configurations to race on across 30 locations, in which all of the road courses carry over from Forza Motorsport 6. The Dubai Autodrome, which we played in the demo, is one of the new circuits.

As we mentioned, the game includes a fully dynamic weather system that changes during a race. Another new feature to the series is the addition of customized player characters.



Forza Motorsport 7 is being developed by Turn 10 Studios and developed alongside the Xbox One X console.

The game is scheduled to launch on Windows and Xbox One on October 3, 2017.