COGconnected’s Best of E3 2017 Winners

E3 2017 has come and gone and with it came a whirlwind of trailers, announcements, reveals and more. We here at COGconnected saw so much stuff our heads were spinning! New games like Ubisoft’s Skull and Bones were announced, we were finally able to get our hands on Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch and we even sat down with Quantic Dream’s upcoming Detroit: Become Human. Games everywhere!

As the show wound down to a close we collectively came together to decide our best games of the week. From the Best Game of the Show to the Best Exclusive Game to the coveted Best Booth Carpet Award we covered it all. Lead by our very own Executive Editor, Shawn Petraschuk, and supported by our other Executive Editor, Trevor Houston (doing his best Silent Bob impression) we give you our very best of E3 2017.

Of course, we don’t expect all our viewers to agree with all of our selections. We’d love to hear all your thoughts in the comment section below, over on our YouTube page or over on Twitter!