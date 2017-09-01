Why Assassin’s Creed Origins Will Be the Best Game in the Series

Assassin’s Creed Origins Is Poised to Be the Best Game in the Series

For better or worse, there was a time when you could count on Ubisoft releasing the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed series every single year. This saw the introduction of some memorable characters and interesting mechanics to keep the series fresh, but it also saw mixed interest and a decline in the overall quality of work. After having taken some time to perfect their craft and give the series the attention it deserves, Assassin’s Creed is now poised to deliver what is going to be the best entry in the series, hands down. In a huge time jump, AC is going from industrial London back to Ancient Egypt, where players will take control of Bayek, the first assassin. This game, Assassin’s Creed Origins, will finally introduce us to the birth of the brotherhood and how they had risen up in the shadows. After getting a chance to go hands on with the game we were absolutely blown away by what Origins has to offer. Check out our thoughts and opinions – alongside some gameplay footage – on this revolutionary new entry below.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the latest entry into Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series, taking place in Ancient Egypt. Players will take control of Bayek, the first assassin who protects the people. For the first time in the series, Assassin’s Creed Origins will feature a hit box system in combat, as well as leveling up and a loot system for discovering better gear and a wide range of available weapons, adding new RPG-like elements. The game was developed by the same team who worked on Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag – which is considered to be the high point of the series – and began production on Origins immediately after the release of Black Flag.

Assassin’s Creed Origins will release October 27th and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.