Assassin’s Creed Origins Director “Loves The Pressure” and Says “This is Not What AC Used to Be”

Insightful Interview with Assassin’s Creed Origins Game Director Ash Ismail

There were a vast number of highly anticipated games that appeared at PAX West 2017, but one of the most eagerly awaited games had to be Assassin’s Creed Origins. With its uncommon four year development time – a long process by Ubisoft standards – Origins is poised to completely change the face of Assassins Creed while still staying true to its roots. Developed by the same team that worked on the incredibly popular Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag, Origins will undoubtedly captivate us much the same way Edward Kenway and his merry band of pirates did. Wanting to learn more about what new protagonist Bayek and his wife Aya had in store for us, we had the opportunity to interview game director Ash Ismail and discover what awaits us in ancient Egypt, take a look.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the explosive new entry into the long standing Assassins Creed series. Players will take control of Bayek, a medjay – protector of the people, and play alongside his wife Aya as they uncover a threat put forth by The Order. The game is set to tell the story of the original assassin and how the Brotherhood was born. It features an all new hit box combat system and for the first time in the series, a loot system with minor RPG elements. Replacing the series standard Eagle Vision when at a high perch, Bayek instead has a symbiotic relationship with his eagle, Senu, in which he can see through Senu’s eyes as an aerial scout.

When Executive Editor previewed Assassin’s Creed Origins recently he said: “When my demo time was up I was immediately clamoring for more. A game that was sitting on my peripheral as one to watch has forced its way into the center of my vision as one of the top games on my Fall list. Ancient Egypt is perhaps the aptest setting for an Assassin’s Creed game since Ezio Auditore da Firenze and 15th century Italy and fans should be thrilled to jump back in. Refined combat, addiction fueling progression and what looks to be the purest AC gameplay in four years is on the table and Assassin’s Creed Origins looks to be serving it up hot.”

The game is set for release on October 27th and will be available on PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.