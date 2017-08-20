Agents of Mayhem Video Review – A Decent Stopgap Option Until The Next Saints Row

Agents of Mayhem Video Review

After much waiting, Volition has finally come out with another game full of humor, slapstick, and unnecessary violence. No, it isn’t the much sought after Saints Row sequel the people have been clamoring for, but instead, it is something new in a new direction. Extending from an alternate universe presented in Saints Row: Gat out of Hell, Agents of Mayhem is an homage to Saturday morning cartoons of the 80’s and 90’s with over the top characters and off-color PSA’s every time you reload back to the ARK. It might not have humor everyone can enjoy, but the combat is solid and the colorful cast is wonderful. Check out our full video review for Agents of Mayhem below.

Agents of Mayhem sees players control a squad of up to three agents they can swap between on the fly as they take on the armies of Legion, an evil organization like an over-the-top version of Cobra or Hydra. Legion aims to use dark matter for nefarious purposes and has set up shop in Seoul, South Korea where the Agents of Mayhem now reside to thwart their enemies. The game is light on plot and heavy on one-liners, explosions, and fast cars. It cashes in on the nostalgia of G.I. Joe and Knight Rider, then mixes it with current day comedy like Archer. If you come into Agents of Mayhem expecting a thought provoking and intensive experience, this probably isn’t the game for you. If, however, you want to some exploding dive-bombing doves or rapid fire remote explosives, this is right where you want to be.

In our official written review, we said: “Agents of Mayhem was high on my anticipated list ever since I saw it back at E3 2016, and I feel like the final product didn’t quite meet my expectations. I knew I’d get good characters and witty dialogue, but I thought there’d be more exposition. The unique team-switching mechanic and explosive action is here, but the repetitive mission structure kills the mood. The world I’m playing in is interesting, but not enough to make me want to see it all. There’s a good formula hiding somewhere in Agents of Mayhem, I just don’t think the solution was ever found. Perhaps in time with some improvements, my mind will change, but right now I don’t know if I’ll enlist with the Agents of Mayhem again.”

Agents of Mayhem released in North America on August 15th for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.