Razer Thresher Ultimate Headset Review – Packing a Guttural, Percussive Punch

Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset Review

When you’re running and gunning through the trenches of a war torn battlefield, sinking a three pointer in Staples Center, or drifting around the corner of a racetrack in Australia, audio plays a critical role in video game immersion. Whether you’re a general consumer or an e-sport professional, Razer aims to stand at the forefront of sound with their new Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset. I’ve had the opportunity to put the sonic bad boys to the test across a multitude of titles on Xbox One.

Throughout my twenty plus years of gaming, I’ve only possessed two headsets: The Turtle Beach Ear Force X31’s, and the PlayStation 4 Gold Headset. Though they’ve both provided me with commendable audio, the two stand in great contrast to each other in regards to comfortability. Considering countless gamers, myself included, play games for extensive hours on end, comfort is the initial aspect I recognize when equipping a headset to my abnormally shaped noggin. Featuring noise isolating over-ear cups comprised of memory foam and smooth leatherette, the Thresher Ultimates feel like a pair of clouds as they rest against my temples. Admirably, the cushions are replaceable, should they garner wear and tear over time. Instead of having to manually adjust the head strap, it automatically stretches as you place the cups over your ears. So, whether your ears ride low like Mr. Crocker of Fairly Odd Parents or fly high like that of a woodland elf, the Threshers easily conform to the shape of your head with little resistance.

While sniping my enemies in Halo 5: Guardians, failing to outrace my opponents in Forza Horizon 3, and acquiring a multitude of yellow cards in FIFA 17, the quality of audio is crystal clear through an optical connection. Sporting 50mm drivers at 7.1 Dolby Digital Surround Sound, this headset provides an unparalleled level of realism across a range of 12Hz-28Khz, which extends significantly beyond the range of human hearing. In layman’s terms: You hear EVERYTHING. From enemies attempting to flank me, cars approaching my blind side, to the roar of a sold out stadium, I could practically feel every frequency across the spectrum. I possess a deep adoration for competitive shooters, so, I’ve spent a lot of time with Halo 5 while wearing the Threshers. Every shot from my weapons, melee attacks, and grenade detonations possess a satisfactory punch. Just as the headset is marketed, I truly feel like I have an edge over my competitors.

Laying waste to your enemies isn’t easy without the assistance of your reliable teammates. In addition to skill level, communication is obviously the key to victory. Stowed within the left ear cup is the retractable, unidirectional boom microphone. With a response of 100Hz-10Khz, the mic provides just the right amount of low end and sibilance for clear dialogue. Similar to alternative headsets on the market, the Threshers enable you to adjust the mix between in-game and mic levels. Both are conveniently adjustable while playing with the game volume knob located on the right cup, and the mic knob on the left. Each mix emits a beep when reaching either the lowest or maximum level of projection. While at the wheel of a Warthog, racing back to my base with the enemy flag in hand, I’m able to swiftly dial out the obnoxious youngsters spewing obscenities about my mother. Back in the day, one of my favorite features of the Turtle Beach Ear Force 31’s was being able to hear my own voice in the headset in addition to my teammates. Unfortunately, the Thresher Ultimates do not wield the same feature. It’s typically challenging to hear my own voice through the noise isolating cups and master volume. It’s not a necessity, but it would’ve been a profound perk for me.

If you’re like me, you enjoy sitting a mere 6ft or so from your TV or monitor while gaming. If you prefer to seat yourself unusually far from your setup, you’re in luck as the headset supports a wireless range of up to 40ft from the receiver. Additionally, it even provides a battery life of up to 16 hours after a single, 4-hour charge. As an added cherry on top, they aren’t bad to look at. The sleek, matte black finish is complemented by neon green accents and a glow indicating function and exhibiting style. When your session reaches its conclusion, the Threshers can sit atop the nifty stand included in the box. The only other minor disappointment I’ve found is the lack of a 3.5mm jack. Delivering an outstanding quality of sound, the headset would be great to take on the go while listening to music. Overall, I’m thoroughly satisfied with both the quality and performance of the headset. It’s lightweight, cozy, and exemplifies the stellar sound design within every game I’ve played while wearing them. At a moderate price of $249.99 USD, I can confidently state that the Razer Thresher Ultimate Wireless Surround Gaming Headset is worth every penny, and will certainly immerse you further into every game you experience while wearing it.

*** Product provided by Razer for review ***