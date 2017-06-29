Astro A10 Gaming Headset Review – More Boom For Your Buck

Astro A10 Gaming Headset Review

Audio will always be a huge part of gaming. Whether it’s a series of familiar bleeps and bloops or a hero spouting off a catchy one-liner, we need to hear it. That’s why it’s so great to have options when it comes to gaming audio. Accessory company Astro is introducing a new line-up of gaming headsets ranging from cheaper entry-level models up to the high-end “$400” models. They provided us with the entry-level ASTRO A10 Gaming Headset and I’ve spent the last week giving it a test drive to see if this headset is a worthwhile addition to your gaming set-up.

First, let’s talk about how comfortable the A10 Gaming Headset is. The ear coupling is designed to be over-ear, but for me, they rested right on top of my ears. For comparison purposes, the official Xbox One Stereo Headset is also marketed as an over-ear ear coupling, and it truly does cover my entire ear (as opposed to just resting on top of my ear). The obvious difference is how comfortable this headset will feel over long periods of time. For me, I felt immediate pressure against my ears when using the A10 Gaming Headset. It’s not completely unbearable, but definitely noticeable. If there’s a saving grace for the A10’s ear couplings, it’s the fabric it uses, which is much more plush than the Xbox One Stereo Headset, and that’s a good thing. Ultimately, for me, the A10 isn’t comfortable enough for gaming over long periods of time. If you have smaller ears, you might not notice it as much.

Even though the A10 Gaming Headset wasn’t very comfortable for me, the real test is how it sounds. Fortunately, I can say that for a passive headset (as opposed to a powered headset), the sound isn’t bad. The headset seems to be more tuned to deeper bass tones over, so anything with a heavy beat has an awesome deep sound. However, the trade-off is that the higher tones seem a bit muffled. If you want a more nuanced sound, this headset might not be for you, but if mostly play games with big “booms”, then you’ll be in heaven!

______________________________ “it could take a serious beating and still come out sounding like a champ”

In terms of functionality, the A10 is pretty barebones. The omni-directional mic has a decent range of motion which is useful for adjusting to ensure that your friends hear your voice in a clear manner. The mic is very powerful and when I tested it my friends could hear my kids playing on the other side of the basement. This only suggests that a quiet environment is optimal for this headset, at least for your friend’s sanity. Flipping the mic boom upwards mutes the mic. The two-meter cord that connects the headset to any 3.5mm jack has a cool little volume switch on it; easy to find and use. Another feature worth noting is the actual construction of the headset. The headband is made of aluminum and everything is covered in a rubberized material – it just feels solid, as if it could take a serious beating and still come out sounding like a champ.

The Astro A10 Gaming Headset is a decent entry-level headset for gamers looking for an audio solution for under $100. The headset is well designed and durable but only has the most basic of features. The sound is a little more on the deeper side, perfect for games and music with a lot of bass, but might not be optimal for games and music that require a more nuanced sound. My biggest issue was the size of the ear couplings, which were too small to fit properly over-ear, and instead rested against my ear and caused some uncomfortable pressure. Gamers with smaller ears looking for an entry level headset that provides solid “booms” might find this headset to be a perfect fit.

**Astro provided the headset to COGconnected for the purpose of this review**