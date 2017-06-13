E3 2017: South Park: The Fractured But Whole Hands-on Preview – Naturally Filthy

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Preview

South Park: The Fractured But Whole has sustained a couple of delays over the past year which has frustrated many fans, including this fan. When the game was delayed for the second time in February, Ubisoft claimed, “The development team wants to make sure the game experience meets the high expectations of fans and the additional time will help them achieve this goal.” Granted, we understand delays happen and obviously can be a good thing; nevertheless, the wait is killing us!

Yesterday, we sat down with the latest build of Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s creation and played a hilarious 20-minute demo. One thing is for certain, those foul mouth kids from South Park are back in fine form and the game appears to have only benefited from having more time in the oven.

One of the amazing things about 2014’s South Park: Stick of Truth is that nothing is sacred in the game. Absolutely nothing! The same applies here. The demo takes place in a strip club, so as you can imagine everything we played was appropriately filthy. As you can see in the hands-on demo video we posted, we saw boobs, twerking and more boobs.

In the demo, we played a mini game which involved giving a disheveled business man a disgustingly entertaining lap dance. We tinkered with a few of the new mechanics which involved directing farts and launching dynamite. And we had a chance to give the games turn-based combat a spin. Every single aspect of the demo was hilarious and the combat appears much more involved this time around.

Fractured But Whole is not a stand alone story either but rather is a true sequel. Continuing in your role as the “New Kid”, you discover a little about you backstory, you assemble slick costumes, and harness all those amazing fart-based powers. The game also features a reveamped class system making this sequel play and feel differently than the first.

The demo we played was nothing short of hilarious and the new additions this time around should make for a game fans of the franchise will thoroughly enjoy.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will be available at partners across North America and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) on October 17. South Park: The Stick of Truth and will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC.