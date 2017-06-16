E3 2017: Past Cure Preview – Mind Games and Nightmares

E3 2017: Past Cure Preview

Independent developer, Phantom 8, is just on the cusp of launching a brand new survival horror game that combines stealth, telekinesis, and gun play. In Past Cure, you follow the story of Ian, a soldier who was once subjected to experiments that ultimately left him with the ability to manipulate certain objects with his mind. However, the effects of these experiments have created a nightmarish reality that Ian must survive through, in addition to the real world where he seeks revenge for the suffering he endured.

Past Cure is viewed via third-person and is broken down into two distinct level types; the real world, where you’ll go up against the organization that experimented on you, and the nightmare world, where you’ll face hordes of faceless, mannequin-like monsters that lurk around. In the real world, you can use your abilities to manipulate objects like security cameras to help you infiltrate your objectives with discretion. You also have a type of foresight ability that allows you to view ahead of you, allowing you to plot out a plan of attack without being seen. You’re equipped with weapons too, a pistol (and later on, more powerful weapons), and if enemies get too close, you can engage in hand-to-hand combat. However, it’s not recommended taking on large groups of enemies, as they are tough, aggressive and will call for back-up. Stealth is your best option in most cases, or at least during the moments I personally saw. As for the nightmare world, stealth is thrown out the window, and survival is all that matters. Creepy, white mannequin-like characters will walk towards you with a relentless intent to kill you. One shot from your pistol will kill them, but as more and more of them appear, you’ll need to be quick on the draw to survive. One touch and they’ll kill you.

The developers have been inspired by movies like “Inception” and games like “Splinter Cell” to deliver a solid game that combines stealth with survival horror, wrapped in a story filled with mystery and intrigue. Overall, I was very impressed with what I saw at E3. We even nominated Past Cure for Best Indie Game at E3 2017. Even better, the developers are aiming for a price point of $29.99.

Past Cure will launch in quarter 3 of 2017 on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.